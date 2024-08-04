In the high hills of Montebello, south of Culiacan, dozens of people gathered on Friday afternoon to say goodbye to Hector Melesio Cuen Ojeda.

Figures from Sinaloa politics and the university community, family members and close friends gathered at the place to say their last goodbyes to the former rector of the Autonomous University of Sinaloa (UAS)

The body of Maestro Héctor Melesio Cuén Ojeda was transferred to the Central building of the UAS for his farewell