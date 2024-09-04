According to Paraná Pesquisas, the former PT member leads with 31.4% of the votes, followed by Lucas Saches with 20.4% and Jorge Wilson with 17.1%.

Here are the results obtained by the research in a 1st stimulated scenario (when the candidates’ names are presented):

Eloi Pieta (SD) – 31.4%;

31.4%; Lucas Sanches (PL) – 20.4%;

Jorge Wilson Consumer Sheriff (Rep.) – 17.1%;

17.1%; Alencar Santana (PT) – 8.4%;

8.4%; Marcio Nakashima (PDT) – 5.4%;

– 5.4%; Waldomiro Ramos (PSB) – 1.9%;

– 1.9%; none/blank/null – 9.3%;

don’t know/didn’t answer – 6.3%.

The Paraná Pesquisas survey was carried out from August 31 to September 3, 2024. 800 people aged 16 or over in Guarulhos (SP) were interviewed. The confidence interval is 95%. The margin of error is 3.5 percentage points, either way. The survey is registered with the TSE under number SP-00473/2024.

According to the company that carried out the survey, the cost of the study was R$15,000. The amount was paid with its own resources.

