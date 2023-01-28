Nfter fatal shots were fired in front of a Nuremberg restaurant in October last year, the suspect was arrested in Rimini, Italy. A spokeswoman for the Nuremberg police confirmed a corresponding report in the “Bild” newspaper on Saturday evening, without giving any further details. As the investigators wrote in a statement in the evening, the man was arrested on Thursday. The police and the public prosecutor’s office want to inform about the case together in a press conference on Monday morning.

The 28-year-old is said to have shot two other men in front of a restaurant in the south of Nuremberg in October. They were taken to the hospital with serious injuries, where one of them died. The suspect has since been on the run. The police were looking for an arrest warrant for the Turkish national, who was known to them by name.

The police set up a special commission (Soko) in early November to find the shooter. In mid-January, she turned to the population again with a manhunt. Investigators also released a new photo of the suspected gunman and offered a $10,000 reward. In addition, the ZDF program “Aktenzeichen XY… unsolved” reported on the case.

“A few clues have been received. Two clues are now being followed up,” said a spokeswoman for the public prosecutor’s office about ten days ago. A hot lead is not among them.