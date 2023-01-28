Rome, Italy.- With a brace from Argentine Lautaro Martínez, the inter milan suffered to defeat bottom club Cremonese 2-1 as a visitor, but added three points that provisionally placed the ‘Nerazzurri’ in second place in the table A series.

The Cremonese, who have not won a single game in 20 rounds of the Serie A championship, took the lead through Nigerian David Okereke at the start of the duel (11) and Inter turned the score around with the double of Lautaro Martinez.

The world champion with Argentina tied a few minutes after the local goal, taking advantage of rival goalkeeper Marco Carnesecchi’s rebound from a shot by Bosnian Edin Dzeko (21) and completed the comeback after the hour of play with a shot at the turn inside the area (65).

Inter Milan beat Cremonese 2-1 with a brace from Lautaro/@Inter

Lautaro Martinez He has already scored 11 goals this season in the A series and is placed just two behind the Nigerian from Napoli, Victor Oshimen, leader of the top scorers ranking.

With the score against, the cremonese He looked for an equalizer in the last minutes, but neither Cristian Buonaiuto (78) nor the Frenchman Soualiho Meïté (80) managed to beat the Cameroonian Inter goalkeeper André Onana.

With this victory, the Inter reaches 40 points, 10 behind leader Napoli, who host Roma on Sunday (5th with 37 points). Behind Inter are Milan (3rd with 38 points before hosting Sassuolo on Sunday), Lazio (who plays against Fiorentina on Sunday) and Roma with 37 and Atalanta with 35, although they have to host Sampdoria this Saturday.

The cremonesefor his part, will remain one more week as bottom of the A series, with salvation at 9 points… at least. In addition, it is getting closer to equaling the record shared by Varese (1971-1972 season) and Ancona (2003-2004) as teams with the most consecutive defeats since the start of the championship, with 28.