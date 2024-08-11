Family Secrets: The Previews (Plot and Cast) of the Tenth Episode

Tonight, Sunday 11 August 2024, at 9:30 pm, Family Secrets will air in prime time, the new Turkish drama on Canale 5 that will keep us company all summer long. The protagonists are actors Pinar Deniz and Kaan Urgancıoğlu (Emir from Endless Love). The soap revolves around a fearless lawyer and a respected prosecutor whose paths cross during an investigation into a crime. Let’s see the plot and cast of this evening together.

Plot and previews

After Engin confesses to Ceylin and arrests the boy, Yekta goes to Pars with Engin, bringing the documentation needed to prove his son’s version. Pars is not convinced and points out the inconsistencies of the case to the lawyer. He then decides to request a search warrant and orders Eren to personally supervise. In the square in front of the entrance to Yekta’s villa, a blood stain is found and Pars asks Eren to take a double sample without being noticed. Yekta has Cunyet replace the sample, who sneaks into the forensic laboratory. Engin is taken to court and there he declares that he is not the murderer of Inci, but his father Yekta. The lawyer immediately goes to Pars to convince him to have Engin arrested for good, threatening to reveal a big secret of his.

Family Secrets: The Cast

We have seen the plot of Family Secrets, but who is the cast of the TV series? The protagonist is Kaan Urgancıoğlu, who the audience of Canale 5 has already known and appreciated in Endless Love. Among the actors there is also Pınar Deniz famous in Turkey thanks to the drama series Kırmızı Oda. Among the most important secondary interpreters there is Başak Gümülcinelioğlu, star of the series DayDreamer – The wings of the dream, who in 2023 won an Award for Best Supporting Actress at the Ayakli Gazete TV Stars Awards.