Braveheart – Cuore impavido: plot, true story, cast and streaming of the film on Rete 4

Tonight, Sunday 11 August 2024, on Rete 4 Braveheart – Cuore impavido, a 1995 cult film directed by and starring Mel Gibson, will be broadcast. The film tells the story of the Scottish patriot and national hero William Wallace in a fictionalized way. The blockbuster won 5 Oscars. But let’s see all the information in detail together.

Plot

In the second half of the 13th century, Scotland is shaken by disputes between local nobles who want to take the throne by right, left without a legitimate heir. Taking advantage of the tense climate, the King of England Edward I Plantagenet (Patrick McGoohan) calls a fake council and has all the Scottish nobles executed. Led by Malcom Wallace (Sean Lawlor), the Scots attack the English troops stationed on the border, seeking revenge. The revolt is violently suppressed but Wallace’s son, William, escapes the massacre and is entrusted to his brother Argyle. Twenty years pass and William (Mel Gibson) returns to his homeland, where he meets his friend Hamish Campbell (Brendan Gleeson) and the beautiful Murron (Catherine McCormack).

The latter’s death will unleash William’s wrath against the English invaders and the man will soon be raised to the symbol of rebellion of the entire region. Prince Edward, following his father’s orders, attempts a repression in Stirling and, given the military power at England’s disposal, the Scottish nobles would like to propose a truce and retreat. But Wallace’s harangue shakes the soldiers’ spirits, urging them to regain the freedom of their people and justice for the oppression perpetrated by the invaders. Terrified by Wallace’s victories, the English king sends Isabella of France (Sophie Marceau), his daughter-in-law, to negotiate with the enemies, but the woman ends up falling in love with the rebel. Thanks to his charisma and Isabella’s strategic advice, Wallace gains more and more influence over the Scottish nobles and is among the crown’s favorites along with Count Robert Bruce (Angus Macfadyen). The latter, however, is manipulated by his despicable father who pushes him to make a terrible decision…

Braveheart: the cast of the film

We have seen the plot of Braveheart, but who is the cast of the film? The protagonist is Mel Gibson, who also directs it. With him also actors such as Sophie Marceau, Catherine McCormack, Patrick McGoohan, Brendan Gleeson, Peter Hanly, Alun Armstrong, Ian Bannen, James Cosmo, Sandy Nelson, David O’Hara, Angus Macfadyen, Sean McGinley and Sean Lawlor. Here is the complete cast with the relative characters played.

Mel Gibson:William Wallace

Sophie Marceau: Princess Isabella of France

Brendan Gleeson: Hamish Campbell

James Cosmo: Campbell Sr.

Sean McGinley: MacClannough

Catherine McCormack: Murron

Patrick McGoohan: King Edward I of England

David O’Hara: Stephen, Irish fighter

Angus Macfadyen: Robert Bruce / narrator

Ian Bannen: Robert de Brus VI, the leper

Tommy FlanaganMorrison

Peter Hanly: Edward, Prince of Wales

John CavanaughCraig

Stephen Billington: Phillip, the Prince’s advisor

Brian Cox:Argyle Wallace

Sean LawlorMalcolm Wallace

Sandy Nelson: John Wallace, William’s brother

Tam White: MacGregor

Peter Mullan: Scottish fighter

Alun Armstrong: Mornay

John Murtagh:Lochlan

Rupert Vansittart: Lord Bottoms

Gerard McSorley: Cheltham

Michael Byrne:Smythe

David Gant: King’s Judge

Malcolm Tierney: Sheriff of Lanark

Streaming and TV

Where to watch Braveheart live on TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, airs today – August 11, 2024 – at 9:20 pm on Rete 4 (channel 4 of digital terrestrial). It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free Mediaset Infinity platform which allows you to watch the various programs and films on PC, tablet and smartphone.