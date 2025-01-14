«A very great honor to receive the invitation from @giorgioarmani to attend his show on the 20th in Milan and to dress at my events this season. Thank you very much @giorgioarmani,” Alejandro Talavante writes on his Instagram profile.

In this way, the bullfighter from Extremadura will dress in Armani, a seal of elegance, with a figure sign. Let us remember that already in 2007, Cayetano Rivera Ordóñez became an ‘Armani man’ and in 2009 he debuted a jewel of a dress for the Goyesca of Ronda, with the signature of the Italian couturier.

Cayetano then participated in Milan Fashion Week to present the Giorgio Armani collection, which highlighted masculine elegance. According to the chronicles, “Rivera, 29, appeared very confident on the catwalk in a tuxedo without a bow tie and pants with a sash, accompanied by the niece of the designer Roberta Armani.” In addition, he starred in the advertising campaign for the ‘tailored suits’, along with the Italian actor Raúl Bova.

It is not the first foray of a bullfighter into the world of fashion: famous was José María Manzanares for Dolce & Gabbana. “It has been a great experience, the designers have perfectly understood what my profession is like,” said the Alicante figure in 2015. In front of Domenico Dolce’s camera and under the artistic direction of Stefanno Gabbana, Manzanares participated in the advertisement alongside the models Bianca Balti, Vittoria Ceretti, Blanca Padilla and Irina Sharipova.









In an interview with ABC in February 2016, when we asked him about his relationship with big firms and personalities from all fields, the bullfighter explained that on the other side they see bullfighting “as something incredible, impressive.” “It gives them a lot of respect,” he continued. They have enormous admiration for our ability to put ourselves in front of a bull. I have met people outside of Spain, in the United States or Italy, for example, who I have had the opportunity to invite to the bulls afterwards and they are amazed. They tell me a lot about the energy that is breathed in the square. We forget because we are used to it and we become colder. They talk to me a lot about what is transmitted, about what they can feel, and they come away amazed, delighted, but above all what I notice most is admiration and respect. They see it as heroic. Many believe that the dress carries protection; When you tell them no, they are amazed and exclaim “oohh!”

And, about being a brand image, he concluded: «We have done things in Europe and the United States, and I would like to do something in Asia. I know you are interested in learning about our world and it might fit. As long as I can take bullfighting beyond the borders that currently exist and it is done with the utmost respect, I will contribute my grain of sand. It is essential that they know outside how the bull and the bullfighter live.