Last Friday, June 28, some pensioners from the Institute of Security and Social Services of State Workers (ISSSTE) received an extra payment than that established in the regulations. The reason? A modification in the calendar.

We talk about ‘Concept 05‘, a scheme that we will explain to you below in DEBATE. For now, we will tell you in advance that you can check the payment stub to make sure whether you are a beneficiary or not.

Higher pay in July?

In July, pensioners of the ISSSTE 2024 Pension are receiving an additional payment marked as ‘Concept 05‘ on their pay stubs. This concept represents a adjustment of 5 to 6 additional days to align your annual payments with the 365 or 366 calendar days.

The ‘Concept 05’, visible in the lower section of the payment stub under the legend “05 PAYMENT FOR ADJUSTMENT TO THE CALENDAR FROM 360 TO 366 DAYS”, reflects the effort to correct the standard monthly calculation of 30 days for each of the 12 months of the year.

The Adjustment amount varies depending on the individual circumstances of each pensioner and the amount they receive monthly.

To determine the specific amount, pensioners can divide the monthly payment that appears in “001 PENSION” by 30 days to obtain the daily quota.

Then multiplying this daily rate by the number of additional days (5 or 6) will provide the exact amount of the retroactive adjustment.

I have questions about ‘Concept 05’, what do I do?

It is critical that all recipients carefully review their pay stubs this month to ensure they have received this additional deposit.

Not only does this ensure that payments are correct according to the annual schedule, but it also helps to identify any inappropriate withholdings or discounts that may have affected payments in previous months.

If irregularities are found, Pensioners are recommended to contact the ISSSTE offices directly.There you can resolve any related issues and request the corresponding retroactive payment in a timely and effective manner.

Beneficiaries can verify the amount of the adjustment by entering the ISSSTE website and consulting their pension payment stub.

In the earnings column, the concept “005 RETROACTIVE PENSION” will appear, while at the bottom of the check the legend “05 PAYMENT FOR ADJUSTMENT TO THE CALENDAR FROM 360 TO 366 DAYS” will appear.