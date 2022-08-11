A 28-year-old man is suspected of committing thefts from the cash registers of three supermarkets in a few days. The amount of damage amounted to 100 thousand rubles. A criminal case has been initiated under Part 1 of Article 158 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Fraud, that is, theft of another’s property or the acquisition of the right to another’s property by deceit or breach of trust”). The person involved in the case was released on bail and proper behavior.

Earlier, the first incident was reported when a false trainee robbed Pyaterochka in Moscow under video cameras. Subsequently, it turned out that he showed his driver’s license to the store employees, but no one remembered the data from them.