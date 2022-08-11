Thursday, August 11, 2022
Spain highlights the “enormous cordiality” between Felipe VI and Gustavo Petro

August 11, 2022
Greeting from King Felipe VI with Petro

Felipe VI attends the investiture of Gustavo Petro as the new president of Colombia.

Photo:

EFE/Carlos Durán Araújo

Felipe VI attends the investiture of Gustavo Petro as the new president of Colombia.

King Felipe VI was criticized for his gesture before Bolívar’s sword at the inauguration.

The Spanish Minister of Foreign Affairs, José Manuel Albares, highlighted the “enormous cordiality” in all the meetings held between King Felipe VI and the President of Colombia, Gustavo Petroas well as “the strength” of relations between Spain and Colombia.

(Also read: King Felipe’s reaction to seeing Bolívar’s sword sparks criticism in Spain)

This is what Albares said this Wednesday at the Torrejón de Ardoz Air Base (Madrid) when asked about the decision of Felipe VI to remain seated before the sword of Simón Bolívar in the inauguration of Petro, a gesture that has been criticized by the Spanish Minister of Social Affairs, Ione Belarra, and other members of the United We Can formation.

After highlighting that he had come to Torrejón to receive 294 former Afghan collaborators from the Spanish authorities and their families, the head of Foreign Affairs insisted on “the extraordinary relations that Spain has had with the previous Government and that it will continue to have” with the current .

“We will work together on a common agenda in the fight against climate change” which, Albares said, Petro wants to “put very high” and for peace, so that “the Ibero-American community of nations comes out stronger”

EFE

Police save the life of a man in the Madrid metro Inflation moderates in the United States and gives the economy a slight break

