Spain highlights the “enormous cordiality” between Felipe VI and Gustavo Petro

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE MAIL YES, SEND
Felipe VI attends the investiture of Gustavo Petro as the new president of Colombia.
EFE/Carlos Durán Araújo
Felipe VI attends the investiture of Gustavo Petro as the new president of Colombia.
King Felipe VI was criticized for his gesture before Bolívar’s sword at the inauguration.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
August 11, 2022, 06:51 AM
The Spanish Minister of Foreign Affairs, José Manuel Albares, highlighted the “enormous cordiality” in all the meetings held between King Felipe VI and the President of Colombia, Gustavo Petroas well as “the strength” of relations between Spain and Colombia.
(Also read: King Felipe’s reaction to seeing Bolívar’s sword sparks criticism in Spain)
This is what Albares said this Wednesday at the Torrejón de Ardoz Air Base (Madrid) when asked about the decision of Felipe VI to remain seated before the sword of Simón Bolívar in the inauguration of Petro, a gesture that has been criticized by the Spanish Minister of Social Affairs, Ione Belarra, and other members of the United We Can formation.
After highlighting that he had come to Torrejón to receive 294 former Afghan collaborators from the Spanish authorities and their families, the head of Foreign Affairs insisted on “the extraordinary relations that Spain has had with the previous Government and that it will continue to have” with the current .
(Also read: Russia: the torture and violations to which they subjected prisoners in prison)
“We will work together on a common agenda in the fight against climate change” which, Albares said, Petro wants to “put very high” and for peace, so that “the Ibero-American community of nations comes out stronger”
EFE
More news
Police save the life of a man in the Madrid metro Inflation moderates in the United States and gives the economy a slight break
August 11, 2022, 06:51 AM
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national news and the world
there was an error in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Sign up now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Save your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Spain #highlights #enormous #cordiality #Felipe #Gustavo #Petro
Leave a Reply