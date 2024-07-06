FalloutLondon — the ambitious Fallout 4 mod that essentially creates an entire new game — was originally scheduled for release this spring, but the arrival of the base game’s current-gen hardware update has complicated the lives of the creators of this fan-made DLC. Now, however, there’s an update.

It has been revealed that the team is collaborating with GOGto provide a standalone version of Fallout London for players to play. Since the project is too large to be released through most mod sites, GOG is hosting the download and working to make it available to all players, regardless of where they own the base version of Fallout 4 (which is required; you can’t play London without 4).

In a new statement, the Team FOLON provides an update on this process and says that everything is almost complete.