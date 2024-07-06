FalloutLondon — the ambitious Fallout 4 mod that essentially creates an entire new game — was originally scheduled for release this spring, but the arrival of the base game’s current-gen hardware update has complicated the lives of the creators of this fan-made DLC. Now, however, there’s an update.
It has been revealed that the team is collaborating with GOGto provide a standalone version of Fallout London for players to play. Since the project is too large to be released through most mod sites, GOG is hosting the download and working to make it available to all players, regardless of where they own the base version of Fallout 4 (which is required; you can’t play London without 4).
In a new statement, the Team FOLON provides an update on this process and says that everything is almost complete.
Fallout London Team Statement
“There has been a lot of speculation regarding our upcoming release, and we wanted to open up and clarify the matter with our core backers,” the site writes. “The bottom line is that we have submitted multiple builds to GOG for QA testing and are awaiting final approval. Once we have completed the double-verification process that Fallout London and its installer work on all supported machines, we should be ready to go.”
“Yes, we have our own installer and downgrader as well,” they confirm. Team FOLON reminds fans that this process, while only slowing down the release, should lead to a better final product. “It is in all of our best interests to get this final QA process done thoroughly, and we are very grateful that GOG is assisting us.”
“While it may seem like not much is happening, we can assure you that the heads of the department have worked tirelessly behind the scenes during this time to make the launch build the best it can be,” concludes the Team FOLON post.
We also remember that the development team wants to become a real software house.
#Fallout #London #ready #launch #heres #play
Leave a Reply