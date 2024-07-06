This Saturday a very complicated stage was run in the Tour de France due to the cold and the lateral winds that hit the main lot in which the Colombians rode Santiago Buitrago, Egan Bernal, Harold Tejada and Fernando Gaviria.

The winner of the day was the African Biniam Girmay, who raised his arms at the finish line after a somewhat strange sprint due to the nervousness of the group on the wet and slippery surface. The Intermarché cyclist continues to make history and is the first to repeat victory in this Tour de France.

Biniam Girmay Photo:EFE Share

Egan Bernal He finished the race and never lost track of the group that included Tadej Pogacar, Jonas Vingegaard and Remco Evenepoel. Colombia maintained its lead and is in the top 15.

Rankings

Stage

1. Biniam Girmay 4 h 04 min 50 s

2. Jasper Philipsen mt

3. Arnaud de Lie mt

4. Pascal Ackermann mt

5. Marijn van der Berg mt

6. Ryan Gibbons mt

7. Anthony Turgis mt

8. Fred Wright mt

9. Alex Aranburu mt

10. Remco Evenepoel mt

13. Tadej Pogacar mt

19. Santiago Buitrago mountain

46. ​​Egan Bernal mt

83. Fernando Gaviria mt

135. Harold Tejada mt

General

1. Tadej Pogacar 31 h 21 min 13 s

2. Remco Evenepoel at 33 s

3. Jonas Vingegaard at 1 min 15 s

4. Primoz Roglic at 1 min 36 s

5. Joao Almeida at 2 min 17 s

5. Juan Ayuso at 2 min 16 s

7. Carlos Rodriguez at 2 min 31 s

8. Mikel Landa at 3 min 35 s

9. Matteo Jorgenson at 4 min 03 s

10. Aleksandr Vlasov at 4 min 36 s

12. Egan Bernal at 5 min 25 s

15. Santiago Buitrago at 5 min 53 s

64. Harold Tejada at 46 min 56 s

162. Fernando Gaviria at 1 h 33 min 59 s

HAROLD YEPES

SPORTS