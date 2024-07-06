This Saturday a very complicated stage was run in the Tour de France due to the cold and the lateral winds that hit the main lot in which the Colombians rode Santiago Buitrago, Egan Bernal, Harold Tejada and Fernando Gaviria.
The winner of the day was the African Biniam Girmay, who raised his arms at the finish line after a somewhat strange sprint due to the nervousness of the group on the wet and slippery surface. The Intermarché cyclist continues to make history and is the first to repeat victory in this Tour de France.
Egan Bernal He finished the race and never lost track of the group that included Tadej Pogacar, Jonas Vingegaard and Remco Evenepoel. Colombia maintained its lead and is in the top 15.
Rankings
Stage
1. Biniam Girmay 4 h 04 min 50 s
2. Jasper Philipsen mt
3. Arnaud de Lie mt
4. Pascal Ackermann mt
5. Marijn van der Berg mt
6. Ryan Gibbons mt
7. Anthony Turgis mt
8. Fred Wright mt
9. Alex Aranburu mt
10. Remco Evenepoel mt
13. Tadej Pogacar mt
19. Santiago Buitrago mountain
46. Egan Bernal mt
83. Fernando Gaviria mt
135. Harold Tejada mt
General
1. Tadej Pogacar 31 h 21 min 13 s
2. Remco Evenepoel at 33 s
3. Jonas Vingegaard at 1 min 15 s
4. Primoz Roglic at 1 min 36 s
5. Joao Almeida at 2 min 17 s
5. Juan Ayuso at 2 min 16 s
7. Carlos Rodriguez at 2 min 31 s
8. Mikel Landa at 3 min 35 s
9. Matteo Jorgenson at 4 min 03 s
10. Aleksandr Vlasov at 4 min 36 s
12. Egan Bernal at 5 min 25 s
15. Santiago Buitrago at 5 min 53 s
64. Harold Tejada at 46 min 56 s
162. Fernando Gaviria at 1 h 33 min 59 s
HAROLD YEPES
SPORTS
