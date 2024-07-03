Tajani: “Elections in France? Whatever the outcome of the vote, I will talk with the new Foreign Minister”





“We are an integral part of the European People’s Party and great supporters of stability in Europe. Without political stability, markets and future investments are at risk”, he says. Affaritaliani.it the secretary of Forza Italia Antonio Tajani. He then added: “We will vote for Ursula von der Leyen, but we ask her for specific guarantees on the contents of the fight against climate change which cannot ignore the competitiveness of industry and agriculture. We will also ask for commitments on the migration issue and on commitments in the Mediterranean and Africa.“.

“Our MEPs attending the EPP Group meeting in Cascais will say this very clearly today to the President appointed by the Council. Naturally we are against an enlargement to include the Greens.whose programs are not in tune with ours. As regards the vote in France evaluations can only be made after July 7. Whatever the outcome of the vote, I will talk to the new Foreign Minister”, concludes Tajani.