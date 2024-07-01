Scientists are serious people, but not always. They’re also gamers, and now one of them has named a new species of Chinese spider. Is called Otacilia Khezuor like Khezu from Monster Hunter, the flying wyvern.

What is the connection between a spider and a flying wyvern in a game? Neither of them have eyes. The Khezu, as you can see above, is a white monster with a long neck, a large mouth and total absence of eyes (all because it spends its time in the dark and therefore evolved and lost its eyes). The Khezu is one of the original monsters, present since the first Monster Hunter in 2004.