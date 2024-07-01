Scientists are serious people, but not always. They’re also gamers, and now one of them has named a new species of Chinese spider. Is called Otacilia Khezuor like Khezu from Monster Hunter, the flying wyvern.
What is the connection between a spider and a flying wyvern in a game? Neither of them have eyes. The Khezu, as you can see above, is a white monster with a long neck, a large mouth and total absence of eyes (all because it spends its time in the dark and therefore evolved and lost its eyes). The Khezu is one of the original monsters, present since the first Monster Hunter in 2004.
It’s not the first time this has happened
As pointed out by @SilencedVouivre on Twitter, the same scientist who gave the name to the Otacilia Khezu has given the name to a myriad of other real-world animals with references related to video games and beyond. These include the Funny Valentine and the Gryo Zeppeli from Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure. Remaining at Capcom, she coined the genus Rathalos taking inspiration from the monster of the same name from the Monster Hunter saga (which in this case has eyes and knows how to use them very well to hunt us).
Obviously this scientist he’s not the only one in the world to create names based on video games and movies. For example, there is the butterfly Saurona (Lord of the Rings, obviously), the Venomius Tomhardyi based on Tom Hardy’s Venom and even the snake Tachymenoides Harrisonfordi based on the Indiana Jones actor.
