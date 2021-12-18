Ahmed Atef (Cairo)

In a horrific crime witnessed in Egypt, a quarrel in the village of Zawiya Ghazal in the Damanhour Center in the Egyptian Delta moved from Facebook to the street and ended in a horrific murder.

And the Egyptian security announced that a young man was killed by his neighbor after he stabbed him in the neck with a bottle, due to a verbal skirmish between them on the social networking site “Facebook” that developed into a quarrel in the street.

The Egyptian security stated that the Beheira Security Directorate had received a report from the people of the village of Zawiya Ghazal, affiliated to the center of Damanhour, stating that the body of a young man had been found dumped in a street, and upon examination it was found that the body was of a person named “Mahmoud Abdel-Dayem – 24 years old.”

According to the Egyptian security, the body was transferred to the morgue at the disposal of the Public Prosecution, and the security forces were able to arrest the accused to be punished.