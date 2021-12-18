Monday, December 20, 2021
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Netherlands decrees lockdown to contain omicron variant

by admin
December 18, 2021
in World
0
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

People protest against coronavirus measures imposed in the Netherlands, The Hague, 18 December| Photo: EFE/EPA/PHIL NIJHUIS

The government of the Netherlands decreed this Saturday the confinement of the population and the closing of all non-essential activities in the country, as well as schools and universities. The new lockdown starts tomorrow and should be in effect until at least January 14th.

The measures are ways of trying to combat the spread of the omicron variant of the new coronavirus and were defined at an emergency meeting between members of the Executive’s top.

At a press conference, the interim prime minister, Mark Rutte, explained that establishments such as supermarkets, pharmacies and gas stations may remain open, while restaurants, cinemas, theaters and gyms should stop activities.

In addition, a maximum number of two visitors will be allowed in each residence per day, with the exception of December 24-26 and New Year’s Eve.


#Netherlands #decrees #lockdown #omicron #variant

admin

admin

Next Post

Pedro Gallese and Claudia Díaz celebrate their wedding anniversary: ​​"This story is only yours and mine"

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2021 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.