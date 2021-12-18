Netherlands decrees lockdown to contain omicron variant

People protest against coronavirus measures imposed in the Netherlands, The Hague, 18 December| Photo: EFE/EPA/PHIL NIJHUIS

The government of the Netherlands decreed this Saturday the confinement of the population and the closing of all non-essential activities in the country, as well as schools and universities. The new lockdown starts tomorrow and should be in effect until at least January 14th.

The measures are ways of trying to combat the spread of the omicron variant of the new coronavirus and were defined at an emergency meeting between members of the Executive’s top.

At a press conference, the interim prime minister, Mark Rutte, explained that establishments such as supermarkets, pharmacies and gas stations may remain open, while restaurants, cinemas, theaters and gyms should stop activities.

In addition, a maximum number of two visitors will be allowed in each residence per day, with the exception of December 24-26 and New Year’s Eve.