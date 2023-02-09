The Colgate-Palmolive company is in the ‘eye of the hurricane’ by withdrawing from the market about 4.9 million bottles of its Fabuloso all-purpose cleaner in the United States for the risk that it would pose to the health of its clients due to an alleged bacterium that roams in the liquid.

According to an official statement from the US Federal Consumer Product Safety Commission on Wednesday, containers of five different fragrances were withdrawn, due to the presence of Pseudomonas, organisms that live in water or soil, and that can enter the body through contact, wounds and inhalation, which can lead to respiratory complications and serious infections.

Affected bottle according to the Federal Consumer Product Safety Commission Photo: Federal Consumer Product Safety Commission

Fabulous spoke out about it and informed his clients that this was related to un manufacturing issue where a preservative was not added at the levels necessary for the mixture to be distributable to the public.

“With the wrong preservative, there is the risk of bacterial growth”, says the notice. The scents that went out of circulation were related to these essences: Lemon, Ocean, Lavender, Passion of Fruits and Spring Fresh.

Although this product is present in Central and South American countries, the failure in the production chain was generated in cleaners that They are only distributed in the United States and Canada, country where more than 50 thousand defective units ended up.

These were sold online and at big box stores like Dollar General, Family Dollar, The Home Depot, Sam’s Club, Walmart and other major retailers across the country, with the range of sales being from December 14, 2022 to January 23, 2023, at a price between 1 (4750 pesos) and 11 dollars (52 thousand pesos) each.

How can this bacteria affect you?



When the problem was corrected, the company says, some 3.9 million of these bottles, or about 80%, were never released to the public for saleHowever, almost a million bottles did go on the market, so clinical pictures that affect consumers can be produced.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission indicates that the bacteria can affect the people with a weak immune systemas well as those who use external medical devices, since they are more prone to developing respiratory problems and infections if contact with Pseudomonas is generated.

