The Ministry of Civil Affairs appointed, this Thursday, 9, three secretaries for the Ministry of Mines and Energy (MME). Thiago Barral, former president of the Energy Research Company (EPE), will be the Secretary for Energy Planning and Transition at Pasta, a secretariat created in this government.

Gentil Nogueira de Sá, a career employee at the National Electric Energy Agency (Aneel), will be MME’s Electric Energy Secretary.

Finally, Pietro Mendes, who was part of the staff of the National Agency of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP), will be secretary of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels of the Pasta.

The nominations are listed in the Federal Official Gazette (DOU) this Thursday.