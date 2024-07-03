Fred Vasseur will not listen to reason. Carlos Sainz, after Monday’s work in the Maranello simulator, advised the Prancing Horse team to take a step back, to fit the old bottom at Silverstone to avoid the SF-24’s bouncing that penalized the performance of the red car in Spain and Austria from recurring in the British GP.

The French team principal is certain that the technicians directed by Enrico Cardile have developed useful solutions to increase performance. Now it’s up to the track work to know how to extract the potential from the car…

“The British Grand Prix is ​​one of the most traditional events in the championship, along with the Italian one. The Silverstone track features high-speed corners that reward the best cars and drivers. I am convinced that our engineers in Maranello have worked well, creating a package of updates that have given us more aerodynamic load. Now it is up to us to extract the potential that we know is there from the SF-24 on track.”

Frederic Vasseur, Team Principal Scuderia Ferrari Photo by: Ferrari

The number one of the Gestione Sportiva is confident that Ferrari can benefit from three free practice sessions at Silverstone to find the right setup…

“This weekend we will have the standard format, with three free practice sessions, which we will have to use to find a set-up that allows us to exploit the new features. As I also said in Imola, when the first upgrades arrived, knowing how to set up the car as best as possible can be worth as much as the specific weight of the new components. We must be able to do a better job, put Charles and Carlos in a position to be more brilliant in qualifying and fight for important points on Sunday in the race”.

The Frenchman continues to insist on the need to improve his qualifying performance, in the hope of putting Mercedes behind him at least, who in Austria took their first win of the season with George Russell in the W15, taking a deserved success that, instead, should have gone to the Prancing Horse…