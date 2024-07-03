According to what was announced by the general director of the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS), Zoe Robledo Aburtoinitially the Welfare Pension Fund will be giving a pension supplement of around 3 thousand 975 pesos to retirees of said social security agency.

In this regard, as detailed by the head of the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS), The addition of 3,975 pesos to the pension of retirees will make the amount of the pension of the benefited retirees go from 57% of their last salary to 96% of this same amount..

In this regard, it will be necessary to remember the decree of the Pension Fund for Welfare, which was published in the Official Gazette of the Federation (DOF) on May 1st by the President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, points out that those who have a pension of less than 16,777.67 pesos will be able to access said supplement of an average of 3,975 additional pesos..

In addition, in order to be eligible for the supplement through the Welfare Pension Fund, the retiree must have quoted under the Law of 97, that is, in the Afores Regime implemented as of July 1, 1997.

Welfare will provide an average supplement of $3,975: What is it and who receives it?/Photo: Freepik

However, it should be clarified that the increase that retirees of the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS) will receive It will not necessarily be 3,975 pesos (the average amount that beneficiaries have received), but the amounts range from 179 pesos to 11,160 pesos, since what is sought is that retirees can have a pension of 16,777.67 pesos per month..

“There are supplements from 179 pesos, which are small, to reach that pension amount (100% replacement rate), but there are also those of 11,160 pesos, which is the highest amount received so far,” explained Zoé Robledo, general director of IMSS.

It is worth mentioning, at this point, that retirees of the Institute of Security and Social Services for State Workers (ISSSTE) will also benefit from the Pension Fund for Welfare, as long as they meet the requirements established in the decree published in the DOF, highlighting that, where appropriate, the increase has allowed manage to obtain 98% of their last salary as a pension.

Requirements

According to the document posted in the Official Gazette of the Federation (DOF), the requirements to be a beneficiary of the Pension Fund for Welfare are the following:

*Be 65 years old or older

*Retirement as of July 1, 2024

*Have the necessary weeks of contributions

*Have access to a pension less than or equal to 16 thousand 777.67 pesos per month

*Quote under the Law of 97 or the Afores Regime, in the case of the IMSS

*Contribute to the Individual Accounts Regime, ISSSTE Law of 2007.

