F1 | Valtteri Bottas beat his former teammate in the second practice of the Hungarian GP

Formula the first practice day of the Hungarian GP went well under the command of the Ferraris, when Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc grabbed the first places in the practice sessions.

The Spanish driver Sainz gassed up as the top name in the afternoon practice and left Red Bull, who drove second Max Verstappen’s 0.130 seconds away. Leclerc was third, 0.289 seconds behind his teammate.

In the second practice of the Hungaroring track, Ferrari’s Monaco number one Leclerc gassed up McLaren for the top spot with a difference of 0.217 seconds To Lando Norris. Sainz drove third (0.231 seconds behind Leclerc) ahead of World Championship leader Verstappen (–0.283).

Alpha Romeo’s Finnish driver Valtteri Bottas missed the opening practice, and the Finnish place was taken by a Polish champion driver Robert Kubica. In the second practice, Bottas kept a steady pace and was tenth, 0.966 seconds behind Leclerc.

Mercedes Lewis Hamilton was in trouble with his car. Hamilton was only 11th in the second practice, thus losing to his former teammate Bottas.

The time trials for the 13th round of the season will be gassed on Saturday at 5 PM Finnish time. The race will be held on Sunday, after which the drivers will have a break of almost four weeks.