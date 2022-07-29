Actors | Will Smith once again apologized for his punch at the Oscars

At the spring Oscars, Smith hit comedian Chris Rock, who had told a joke about Smith’s wife on stage.

“There is not a single part of me that thinks that what I did at that moment was right,” Smith said in a video posted on YouTube.

Smith slammed Rock after the comedian made an onstage joke about Smith’s wife, referring to his shaved head. Jada Pinkett Smith has said that he shaves his head because he suffers from alopecia, which causes hair loss. Smith announced in April that he would resign from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences because of the incident.

The actor answered questions about the incident in a video. One of the questions was why Smith didn’t apologize to Rock in his victory speech. In the spring, Smith was awarded as the best male actor for the main role in the film King Richard: The Williams Story.

“I was completely in a fog at that moment. Everything was a blur. I have contacted Chris and the message I got from him was that he is not ready to talk yet. When he’s done, he’ll contact me,” Smith says in the video.

Smith also says he wants to apologize to Rock’s mother and other members of his family. Smith also apologized to his own family for the backlash caused by the beating.

“Disappointing people’s expectations is my central trauma. I hate it when I let the people around me down, it hurts me psychologically and emotionally if I don’t live up to people’s images and expectations they have of me.”