Race results, ranking and order of arrival F1 Grand Prix in Spain on the Barcelona track at Montmelòwon by Max Verstappen before Lando Norris (McLaren) e Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes). The Red Bull World Champion took the lead on the third lap and throughout the race he controlled the situation, managing to win the 61st GP of his career and the seventh of the season. The Ferrari Of Charles Leclerc And Carlos Sainz they finished in fifth and sixth place respectively, without being able to compete for the top positions.

Verstappen with first place in the race in Spain he demonstrated his talent, taking the 61st victory of his career, the seventh of the season and the fourth in Barcelona. The strategy of Red Bullwhich used used soft tires at the start, worked against it Norrisstarted from pole position.

The McLaren driver, now the main challenger in the world championship 69 points behind Verstappen, tried to keep the Red Bull driver behind, but was overtaken at the first corner. George Russell with Mercedes he took the lead for two laps with a maneuver on the outside. Verstappen then took control of the race on lap three and never relinquished it, except during the pit stops. There strategy of the Red Bull team to reserve a fresh set of tires for the final stint to counter Norris worked.

Lewis Hamilton he returned to the podium after 12 GPs, using soft tires for the final stint, while Russell he struggled with the hard tires and finished in fourth place. Mercedes is now the third forceovertaking Ferrari, who disappointed with Leclerc and Sainz in fifth and sixth place respectively. The SF-24 doesn’t have the pace to fight at the topwith ineffective technical updates.

In the end, Sergio Perez at the wheel of the other Red Bull, with a three-stop strategy, he finished eighth, demonstrating that the RB20 is no longer the dominant car.

1) Max Verstappen (Red Bull)

2) Lando Norris (McLaren)

3) Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

POS # PILOT STABLE TURNS TIME 1 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing Honda 66 1:28:20.227 2 4 Lando Norris McLaren Mercedes 66 +2.219s 3 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 66 +17.790s 4 63 George Russell Mercedes 66 +22.320s 5 16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 66 +22.709s 6 55 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 66 +31.028s 7 81 Oscar Piastri McLaren Mercedes 66 +33.760s 8 11 Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing Honda 66 +59.524s 9 10 Pierre Gasly Alpine Renault 66 +62.025s 10 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine Renault 66 +71.889s 11 27 Nico Hulkenberg Haas Ferrari 66 +79.215s 12 14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin Mercedes 65 +1 lap 13 24 Zhou Guanyu Kick Sauber Ferrari 65 +1 lap 14 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin Mercedes 65 +1 lap 15 3 Daniel Ricciardo RB Honda RBPT 65 +1 lap 16 77 Valtteri Bottas Kick Sauber Ferrari 65 +1 lap 17 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas Ferrari 65 +1 lap 18 23 Alexander Albon Williams Mercedes 65 +1 lap 19 22 Yuki Tsunoda RB Honda RBPT 65 +1 lap 20 2 Logan Sargeant Williams Mercedes 64 +2 laps Final standings, order of arrival of the 2024 F1 Spanish GP

