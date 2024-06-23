Progress Mercedes

Between Montreal and Barcelona, ​​the Mercedes seems to have given a small positive turn to his season, with George Russell and Lewis Hamilton each taking home a third and fourth place. In the last two races the Silver Arrows seem to have put themselves ahead of Ferrari and hope to also take the last step to fight with McLaren and Red Bull.

We always talk about Max

But the fantastic performance of Max Verstappen between Canada and Spain have once again clarified the superiority of the Dutch rider compared to the rest of the group. Toto Wolff – team principal and co-owner of Mercedes F1 – did not fail to open the doors of his team to the Red Bull champion in Barcelona too: it is no mystery that he has put him in his sights for 2026, with a never-ending hope of convincing him as early as 2025.

The presence of will not have gone unnoticed by the most attentive Ola Källenius (president of the board of directors of Mercedes-Benz Group AMG) next to Wolff in the pits of the Spanish GP. The Swedish manager made a joke about Verstappen’s possible arrival Sky Deutschland: “The best drivers want to be in the best cars and our job is to put together the best package possible. 2026? The cards will be reshuffled and Max would also look good in silver…”. The answer is ready Christian Horner: “Max is happy in Red Bull, he has won 70% of the GPs this year and is the world championship leader. Sometimes people try to destabilize the team with statements like that.”

Toto Wolff finally he intervened like this on question a Sky Italia: “Horner says I can only fight for Max? If he says so… Let’s see what happens. Can these performances convince him? Yes, I have always said that we have to work on our car and push to be competitive. If the car goes well, all the good drivers want to come to us. Today our priority is to work for us, Lewis and George, to finish the season on a high level. We’ll see later if the car seems fast enough to win a world championship Max will think about it“.