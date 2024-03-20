













Delicious in Dungeon is a gem of a winter 2024 anime, it has been adapted by Studio Trigger and promised a delivery in deux cours format. Chapter twelve is coming, I'll tell you everything you need to know so you don't miss details about it.

Chapter eleven of Delicious in Dungeon It is title Red Dragon Part 1 and in addition to adding more action and blood, it left us with a bittersweet feeling. I'll tell you the details so that you are prepared for the new episode.

When does chapter 12 of Delicious in Dungeon come out?

On Thursday, March 21, 2024, we will welcome spring and also episode 12 of Delicious in Dungeon which is in the final stretch of its first part of the anime.

Chapter 11 let us see the first confrontation against the red dragon, it should be noted that it went wrong. Senshi and Chilchuk had a really bad time but managed to survive, Laios lost a leg for a moment and Marcille had to act quickly. Everything went well but the ending made us think that perhaps the journey was in vain.

Towards the end of the long-awaited chapter, the explorers opened the dragon, and passed through several meters of its flesh without finding Falin, not even in the intestines, however, Towards the end, in a strange part of the dragon's body, they found its staff, some of its hair, and possibly its skull.

What time does chapter 12 of Delicious in Dungeon come out?

Chapter 12 premieres at different times depending on your geographical area, and as we know that Marcille's fans are everywhere in LatamI leave you here several of the time zones so you can find yours and not miss the incredible new chapter.

Mexico: 7:30 am

El Salvador: 7:30 am

Costa Rica: 7:30 am

Nicaragua: 7:30 am

Honduras: 7:30 am

Guatemala: 7:30 am

Peru: 8:30 am

Ecuador: 8:30 am

Colombia: 8:30 am

Panama: 8:30 am

Venezuela: 9:30 am

Dominican Republic: 9:30 am

Puerto Rico: 9:30 am

Paraguay: 9:30 am

Bolivia: 9:30 am

Cuba: 9:30 am

Chile: 10:30 am

Argentina: 10:30 am

Are you ready to learn Falin's fate?

Where can I watch Delicious in Dungeon?

The installment officially premieres in Japan through Tokyo MX, BS11 and AT-X among others, howeveron this side of the world, the distribution license is handled by Netflix.

Source: Harta, Enterbrain label.

So this platform is where you can watch the episodes of the peculiar party.

What is Delicious in Dungeon about?

Delicious in Dungeon It is a gourmet shonen anime. And it is set in a fantastic space that could be similar to an RPG, however, it has very particular characteristics that allow us to recognize the unique delivery.

A world that has been bewitched by the mad wizard has dungeons everywhere and people from different kingdoms and races investigate them because whoever defeats the deranged sorcerer could dominate the world, although the being himself is a mystery.

A party that is made up of the Touden brothers: Laios and Falin, as well as Marcille, an elf, Chilchuk, a halfling, Shuro, a swordsman and Namari, a warrior. They go deep into a dungeon, and are attacked by the red dragon.

At a critical moment, Falin will manage to get her entire team out, sacrificing herself for the common good, being devoured by the epic creature. After that, some people in the party will want to rescue the girl, remembering that the red dragon could take about a week to digest her, because of this, they rush after her, although they have no resources.

The stroke of luck is that they meet Senshi, a kind dwarf and expert cook who uses monstrous ingredients. Furthermore, he wants to eat the red dragon. From that moment on, they will be part of the same team and will eat the monsters they manage to defeat on the way to finding the red dragon's stomach.

You can a round for Discord and don't miss the news on Google news.

