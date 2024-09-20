by VALERIO BARRETTA

Leclerc, who challenges Norris

From the first two free practice sessions in Singapore, two clear contenders for pole and – consequently – the final victory of the Grand Prix emerge. They are Charles Leclerc and Lando Norris, who shared the lead today, leading FP1 and FP2 respectively.

The pace of both drivers on the single lap was impressive, especially when darkness fell over Marina Bay: a gap of six tenths was created by the McLaren driver and the Monegasque, who commented on his Friday as follows.

Leclerc’s words

“Today in the car I felt at ease but There’s still some work to be done to make it completely the way I like it. But it was definitely a good starting point: now we have to find the right balance and put it all together in tomorrow’s qualifying.“, he explained.

“The weather forecast for the rest of the weekend is changeable, so we will have to adapt very quickly as it changes. I would be surprised to see the same gap behind us again tomorrowit will be interesting to see if the hierarchies will change“.