The direction is the right one

Tenth place at the finish line which in reality was worth an eighth place in the Constructors’ classification given that the customer cars are not taken into consideration in the assignment of points in that ranking: the Lamborghinis collected 8 points in the 24 hours of Le Mans due to the placing obtained by the SC63 #63 of Mirko Bortolotti, Daniil Kvyat and Edoardo Mortara. The company from Sant’Agata Bolognese has not yet had the level to worry Ferrari, Toyota, Porsche and Cadillac, but it has beaten Peugeot and also BMW and Alpine. BMW symbolically crossed the finish line with one of the two Hypercars after long repairs, while the French company had reliability problems on both A424s before the sixth hour of the race.

Lamborghini Hypercars on the other hand have both crossed the finish line. The Iron Lynx team took a conservative approach to the 24 Hours of Le Mans because the primary objective was to first cross the finish line to set up the development and growth of the project. The objective was achieved and significant points also arrived which brought Lamborghini to -3 behind Cadillac and Peugeot in the Constructors’ standings.

“I am thrilled with our debut at Le Mans: it was Lamborghini’s first time ever here at the 24 Hours and both cars finished the race and one of them even reached the top-10. Furthermore, in LMGT3, we achieved a top-5 with Iron Dames, which gives greater visibility to our brand“, commented the technical manager Rouven Mohr. Satisfaction also from the pilots: “First of all, I am extremely proud of all the people involved in this project: Lamborghini, Iron Lynx, Ligier, my teammates, all the mechanics and engineers. We have worked hard in these last months, we managed to finish the race with both cars on their debut and achieve a top-10. We must be happy with what we have done, we know we can still improve, but now let’s enjoy this fantastic result and focus on the next steps to take“, the words of Mirko Bortolotti which he echoes Edoardo Mortara: “For us it was a very important result. First of all, finishing the race was a special achievement, especially when we face a competition like the FIA ​​WEC, but finishing in the top-10 was our second goal. It’s been a long week for everyone and rewarding ourselves like this is really rewarding.”