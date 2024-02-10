Saturday, February 10, 2024
by admin_l6ma5gus
February 10, 2024
in Gaming
Grim Fandango: a remake in Unreal Engine 5 is shown on video, as an amateur project

Among the amateur projects in Unreal Engine 5 there is also a possibility remake Of Grim Fandangocurrently in prototype status and obviously difficult to complete, but which is already very interesting in this first video.

YouTuber Haraldinowitch shared this video showing theintroduction of Grim Fandango recreated in Unreal Engine 5, thus appearing in a truly remarkable modernized form.

The 3D models have been greatly improved, the animations brought to 60 fps and, in general, the graphics are much enriched compared to the original.

Even the lighting system, between light sources and shadows, appears much more advanced, as does the rendering of materials and surfaces, while maintaining the typical style of the historic graphic adventure by LucasArts and Double Fine intact.

An interesting project, but currently limited

Grim Fandango currently has a Remastered

Unfortunately, the project is not currently linked to one demo released to the public and it is not clear whether it will ever reach this stage: the author currently considers it a sort of concept.

However, the work performed is notable and shows the possible improvements that could be applied to the game in question. Grim Fandango already has a Remastered version, which is the one currently available on PC and console, but it is an adaptation that mainly concerns an increase in resolution, blocked at 30 fps and without major graphic enhancements.


