Grim Fandango: a remake in Unreal Engine 5 is shown on video, as an amateur project

Among the amateur projects in Unreal Engine 5 there is also a possibility remake Of Grim Fandangocurrently in prototype status and obviously difficult to complete, but which is already very interesting in this first video.

YouTuber Haraldinowitch shared this video showing theintroduction of Grim Fandango recreated in Unreal Engine 5, thus appearing in a truly remarkable modernized form.

The 3D models have been greatly improved, the animations brought to 60 fps and, in general, the graphics are much enriched compared to the original.

Even the lighting system, between light sources and shadows, appears much more advanced, as does the rendering of materials and surfaces, while maintaining the typical style of the historic graphic adventure by LucasArts and Double Fine intact.