by VALERIO BARRETTA

Sainz, a Friday as third

After the Baku bang, Carlos Sainz he returned to Singapore with a desire for redemption. It was here that the Spaniard “dirtied” Red Bull’s magical streak in 2023 with a victory by head and strategy, but given how the weekend started for Smooth Operator it will be difficult to repeat the masterpiece of 12 months ago. Lando Norris and Charles Leclerc, in fact, expressed a very strong declaration of intent in FP2, giving six tenths to all the competition, led precisely by Sainz.

For #55, today’s double third place is still a confirmation of his and Ferrari’s competitiveness on this circuit, a very important aspect also in terms of the Constructors’ World Championship.

Sainz’s words

“It’s been a busy start to the weekend. Already in the first free practice I felt that there was something not quite right with the brakes that we did not resolve in time for this evening’s session. Overall fifth I struggled to extract the maximum potential from today“, he explained.

“Aside from that, the car seems to be competitive and I am confident that we can fully understand what happened today and make a good step forward for tomorrow“.