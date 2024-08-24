by VALERIO BARRETTA

F1 Netherlands Qualifying Results

1st row 1. Landon Norris 1:09.673

McLaren 2. Max Verstappen 1:10.029

Red Bull 2nd row 3. Oscar Plates 1:10.172

McLaren 4. George Russell 1:10.244

Mercedes 3rd row 5. Sergio Perez 1:10.416

Red Bull 6. Charles Leclerc 1:10.582

Ferrari 4th row 7. Fernando Alonso 1:10.633

Aston Martin 8. Alexander Albon 1:10.653

Williams 5th row 9. Lance Stroll 1:10.857

Aston Martin 10. Pierre Gasly 1:10.977

Alpine 6th row 11. Carlos Sainz 1:10.914

Ferrari 12. Lewis Hamilton 1:10.948

Mercedes 7th row 13. Yuki-Tsunoda 1:10.955

RB 14. Nico Hulkenberg 1:11.215

Haas 8th row 15. Kevin Magnussen 1:11.295

Haas 16. Daniel Ricciardo 1:11.943

RB 9th row 17. Esteban Ocon 1:11.995

Alpine 18. Valtteri Bottas 1:12.168

Kick Sauber 10th row 19. Guanyu Zhou 1:13.261

Kick Sauber 20. Logan Sargeant st

Williams

F1 Netherlands, Qualifying Report

Important statement of intent from Lando Norriswho in Zandvoort conquers the fourth pole position of his career. At Max’s home Verstappen The master of Saturday is the British driver, who destroys the competition and is the only one to go under 1:10. The time of the McLaren driver is a lunar 1:09.673, a good three and a half tenths better than that obtained by the reigning world champion.

Logan Sargeant does not take part in qualifying: Williams failed to repair the FW46 destroyed by the American in FP3.

(updating)

F1 Netherlands, Qualifying Live

You can relive the emotions of the Zandvoort Qualifying with our live commentary.

The program

Formula 1 returns to the track tomorrow at 3pm for the Grand Prix.