F1 Netherlands Qualifying Results
|1st row
|1. Landon Norris 1:09.673
McLaren
|2. Max Verstappen 1:10.029
Red Bull
|2nd row
|3. Oscar Plates 1:10.172
McLaren
|4. George Russell 1:10.244
Mercedes
|3rd row
|5. Sergio Perez 1:10.416
Red Bull
|6. Charles Leclerc 1:10.582
Ferrari
|4th row
|7. Fernando Alonso 1:10.633
Aston Martin
|8. Alexander Albon 1:10.653
Williams
|5th row
|9. Lance Stroll 1:10.857
Aston Martin
|10. Pierre Gasly 1:10.977
Alpine
|6th row
|11. Carlos Sainz 1:10.914
Ferrari
|12. Lewis Hamilton 1:10.948
Mercedes
|7th row
|13. Yuki-Tsunoda 1:10.955
RB
|14. Nico Hulkenberg 1:11.215
Haas
|8th row
|15. Kevin Magnussen 1:11.295
Haas
|16. Daniel Ricciardo 1:11.943
RB
|9th row
|17. Esteban Ocon 1:11.995
Alpine
|18. Valtteri Bottas 1:12.168
Kick Sauber
|10th row
|19. Guanyu Zhou 1:13.261
Kick Sauber
|20. Logan Sargeant st
Williams
F1 Netherlands, Qualifying Report
Important statement of intent from Lando Norriswho in Zandvoort conquers the fourth pole position of his career. At Max’s home Verstappen The master of Saturday is the British driver, who destroys the competition and is the only one to go under 1:10. The time of the McLaren driver is a lunar 1:09.673, a good three and a half tenths better than that obtained by the reigning world champion.
Logan Sargeant does not take part in qualifying: Williams failed to repair the FW46 destroyed by the American in FP3.
The program
Formula 1 returns to the track tomorrow at 3pm for the Grand Prix.
