There are now few options to request the Young Rental Bonus in Andalusia, whose second call opened this past Tuesday at 4:00 p.m. and which already accumulates close to 90% of the maximum number of applications established by the Board.

This was detailed this Wednesday by the Minister of Development, Territorial Articulation and Housing, Rocío Díaz, who recalled that, although her department’s forecast is to benefit 5,700 young people with this new call, endowed with 34.2 million euros, , The application period will remain open until reaching 8,500. And this is in anticipation of there being duplicate requests or others that do not comply with the requirements.

Until this morning, the Board had received 7,600 applications, which represents 89.4% of the total allowed, so It is expected that “in a short period of time the call will have been filled”Díaz predicted in an interview in Canal Sur TV.

Likewise, the Andalusian head of Housing has defended, in the face of complaints from some users due to “technical problems”, that The Ministry has worked “directly” with the Digital Agency of Andalusia to “respond to the requests”, since, it should be remembered, in the previous call there were numerous incidents that delayed the resolution of the requests for many months, to the point that there are still those who have not received the aid, according to those affected denounce.

In this regard, Díaz has reiterated that “Only some files are missing from the province of Seville and we continue working, as it cannot be otherwise, and requesting the Government of Spain to change the requirements, which has not changed them, and with the same problems. Even so, we have worked in a timely manner to get it out as soon as possible.”

“The idea,” added the counselor, is that the young people who are beneficiaries of this second call receive the aid “as soon as possible”. “That’s what we’re working on and that’s why we’ve reinforced all the staff and the entire Administration, so that the management is done as soon as possible. It’s my commitment and I’m paying attention every day to make sure that’s the case because that’s what we want, that they get paid as soon as possible.” , he has sentenced.

It should be remembered that the Young Rental Bonus is aimed at young people between 18 and 35 years old, with aid of 250 euros per month for a year for the rental of a home or room that is the habitual and permanent residence of the beneficiary, with a maximum income of between 900 and 600 euros depending on the municipality for properties and between 380 and 300 for rooms.