Ernesto Gomez Cruzoutstanding Mexican film and television actor, passed away this Saturday 6 of Aprilas confirmed by the National Actors Association.

On her X account (formerly Twitter) the WALK mourned the loss of this renowned and famous artist.

Had 90 years old.

“The National Association of Actors regrets the sensitive death of our Comrade Ernesto Gómez Cruz. Our condolences to his family, friends and colleagues,” says part of the ANDA message.

About Gomez Cruz

Ernesto Gomez Cruz born in Veracruz on November 7, 1933.

From a very young age he moved to Mexico City to study Dramatic Art at the National Institute of Fine Arts (INBA), details the UNAM Film Library.

He entered the film industry as an actor in the film Los caifanes (1966), directed by Juan Ibáñez, he adds.

He participated in around 200 films and worked with great directors, such as Miguel Littin, Felipe Cazals, Arturo Ripstein and Luis Estrada, highlights the newspaper Excélsior, in a note.

He worked with a large number of artists, from young people to great actors, such as Ignacio López Tarso and Pedro Armendáriz Jr.

He was deserving and winner of different recognitions and awards, one of the most recent was in 2014, in the 56th Ariel award, where he was awarded the Golden Ariel.

He was the second Mexican actor with the most awards and nominations for the Arieles, after Damián Alcázar.

Of his last films in which he stood out are Hell (2010) and The Perfect Dictatorship (2014), both by Luis Estrada.

Rest in peace.