Fabio Delmiglio was questioned for over an hour by investigators. Sharon Verzeni allegedly asked him to publicize something through his work

Investigations by investigators continue unabated into the mysterious case of the murder of 33-year-old barmaid Sharon Verzeni, killed with four stab wounds on the night between July 29 and 30 in Terno d’Isola, in the province of Bergamo. The last of the people informed of the facts interviewed by law enforcement officers was Fabio Delmiglioknown on social media as the lookalike of Johnny Depp.

investigations in progress

The acquaintance between Fabio Delmiglio and Sharon Verzeni: she would have asked him to “advertise something” through her work

As a person informed of the facts, the last person in chronological order that the investigators heard was Fabio Delmiglio, better known as the lookalike of the actor Johnny Depp.

Fabio Delmiglio, known as Johnny Depp’s lookalike

The man was heard as a witness today, Saturday 24 August, by the Carabinieri in the barracks in Bergamo. Previously, the man had explained to reporters that he had met Sharon on 25 July near the Brembate squarewhere she worked as a bartender. The girl would have recognized him in the guise of the well-known Johnny Depp lookalike and, without going into specifics, would have asked him to “to advertise something” through his work.

Sergio Ruocco, the victim’s companion, summoned back to the barracks

In the meantime, investigators are proceeding with their investigations, continuing to question the various people who can be linked in various ways to Sharon. Among these, probably, also those responsible for the Scientology Center of Gorle which the barmaid had been approaching for about a year and which represents the only place where the woman could have made new acquaintances.

Today, Saturday 24 August, the victim’s partner was also summoned to the police station, Sergio RuoccoThe man remained just long enough to complete some formalities related to the investigations carried out in the previous days.

Verzeni’s companion

Finally, from what has emerged, Ruocco will have to return to the barracks also tomorrow, Sunday 25 August. The reason why the Carabinieri deemed it necessary to repeat the summons will be clarified to him directly during the course of tomorrow.