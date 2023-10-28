F1 Qualifying Mexico, the starting grid

1st Row 1. Charles Leclerc 1:17.166

Ferrari 2. Carlos Sainz 1:17.233

Ferrari 2nd Row 3. Max Verstappen 1:17.263

Red Bull 4. Daniel Ricciardo 1:17.382

AlphaTauri 3rd Row 5. Sergio Perez 1:17.423

Red Bull 6. Lewis Hamilton 1:17.454

Mercedes 4th Row 7. Oscars Plates 1:17.623

McLaren 8. George Russell 1:17.674

Mercedes 5th Row 9. Valtteri Bottas 1.18.032

Alfa Romeo 10. Guanyu Zhou 1:18.050 Alfa Romeo 6th Row 11. Pierre Gasley 1:18.521

Alpine 12. Nico Hülkenberg 1:18.524

Haas 7th Row 13. Fernando Alonso 1:18.738

Aston Martin 14. Alexander Albon 1.19.147

Williams 8th Row 15. Esteban Or with 1:19.080

Alpine 16. Kevin Magnussen 1:19.163

Haas 9th Row 17. Spears Stroll 1:19.227

Aston Martin 18. Lando Norris 1:21.554

McLaren 10th Row 19. Logan Sargeant st

Williams 20. Yuki Tsunoda st AlphaTauri*

*starts from last position having replaced all engine and gearbox components.

F1 Qualifying Mexicothe news

A double red flash lights up the Mexican runway: la Ferrari wins pole position and the front row. Thanks to Charles Leclerc, who gets the 22nd pole of his career (joined by Fernando Alonso), who finds an unexpected lap considering the weekend of the SF-23: 1:17.166 the time that gives Leclerc first place on the grid, 67 thousandths better than that of Carlos Sainz . For Ferrari it is about83rd front row in “monopoly”: Mercedes reached first place in history.

After leading the standings in all free practice, Max Verstappen has to settle for the second row: the Dutchman is third at 97 thousandths and still represents the most obvious threat for the SF-23s tomorrow, considering the enormous distance between the start and the first corner (almost 800 metres) is a different race pace especially with high fuel levels. Be careful, though: the three-time world champion is under investigation for impeding at the exit of the pit lane, just like George Russell and Fernando Alonso. Verstappen could therefore start from a further back position: the first to benefit from this would be a great Daniel Ricciardo, fourth on AlphaTauri. The Australian, who achieved the third and final pole of his career here, took advantage of Yuki Tsunoda’s slipstream in Q2 and achieved another masterpiece in Q3, humiliating the host Sergio Perez (beating it by 41 thousandths but with an absolutely inferior machine). And who knows, it might be a message for Red Bull.

The Mercedes are not enthusiastic: Lewis Hamilton is sixth, Russell eighth. The seven-time world champion will also be investigated after the race, but for not slowing down under yellow flags in Q1 (just like Sargeant, also under scrutiny for overtaking when it was forbidden). Between the two W14s there is Oscar Piastri, the best of McLaren because the negative surprise is Lando’s elimination in Q1 Norris. Due to an error in the stadium, the Briton needs the last one time attacks, but Fernando Alonso’s late spin doesn’t allow him to improve. Big disappointment for #4, who will start 18th in the race. Also surprising, in relation to the potential shown between yesterday and today, was the elimination of Alex Albon in Q2, mocked by the track limits in his best lap. However, the Anglo-Thai did not seem capable of undermining the best, as he had hinted during the rest of the weekend. The Alfa Romeos, however, did well, both in Q3: they will start on the fifth row.

F1 Qualifying Mexicothe live broadcast

Here you can reread the entire live broadcast of the Mexico City qualifications.

The program

Formula 1 returns to the track tomorrow evening at 9pm, for the 19th Grand Prix of the year. It will certainly be important for the Ferraris to start in front of everyone on this circuit, but those who start in front are often overtaken on the very long straight leading to Turn 1. In the meantime, there is also MotoGP, which races in Thailand tomorrow morning: the fourth to last grand prix of the year will start at 9am, which will see a new episode of the Bagnaia-Martin duel. The Spaniard starts from pole position, “Pecco” from sixth position.