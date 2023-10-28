An air raid alert was announced in the Chernihiv and Nikolaev regions of Ukraine

On the night of October 28-29, an air raid alert was announced in the Chernigov, Sumy, Poltava and Nikolaev regions of Ukraine, as well as in parts of the Kherson region controlled by Kyiv. About it testify online map data from the Ukrainian Ministry of Digital Transformation.

According to them, the first alarm sounded in the Sumy region at 0:12 (coinciding with Moscow time) on October 29.

Earlier it was reported that on the evening of October 28, the sounds of explosions were again heard in Kyiv-controlled Kherson. As the head of the city administration, Roman Mrochko, appointed by the Ukrainian authorities, clarified, explosions occur in the coastal areas of the city. An air raid alert was announced.