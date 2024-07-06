We are in a state of suspension of judgment. Adrian Newey is taking time until September to say what his new home in Formula 1 will be from next year. The news that emerges from Silverstone takes away some of the morbid attention on the future of the English “genius”. The reason is very simple: Adrian in the agreements he signed to leave Red Bull Racing, will not be able to formalize his future before a certain date, since he will continue to be operational with Milton Keynes until March of next year.

Newey, in fact, is busy with the launch of the Hypercar, that is, the RB17 that the Englishman designed for Red Bull, but he also allows himself periods of vacation which are promptly “publicized” on social media by his wife, often in ironic tones.

This will mean that during the summer holidays we will be able to avoid the hassle of talking about Newey, even if it is increasingly clear what the destination of the most sought-after engineer in the paddock could be, since the option that Ferrari had with him is set to expire at the end of the month, leaving the doors open mainly to negotiations with Aston Martin, although McLaren and Mercedes are not out of the game either.

The Silverstone team is building a scenario that will aim to be very competitive from 2026 when the agile single-seaters with the new power units will enter the scene. Aston Martin, on the occasion of the British GP, showed a small number of journalists the new factory that is nearing completion with the very modern wind tunnel and the simulator.

Andy Cowell to Become CEO of Aston Martin on October 1st

Lawrence Stroll made official this week the arrival of Andy Cowell as CEO in place of Martin Whitmarsh who will leave the structure at the end of the year and the arrival of Enrico Cardile from Ferrari is expected. The head of the Maranello chassis is still fully operational in his place in the Racing Department, even if the team principal, Fred Vasseur, has begun the reorganization of the Gestione Sportiva according to his canons.

Enrico’s prolonged exit times only risks lengthening the gardening phase before the esteemed Tuscan technician can take over the organisation of Silverstone.