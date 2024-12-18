Every night, from Monday to Thursday, two programs are broadcast on television in our country that they usually attend. national and international stars from all kinds of worlds. One of them is ‘El Hormiguero’ on Antena 3, led by Pablo Motos.

In addition to the ants, the stars of the program are the guests who come. This Wednesday, December 18, it is the turn of José Luis Mato, better known as Joseluprominent Spanish footballer.

As indicated on the ‘El Hormiguero’ website, this is the first time that the player goes to the set of Motorcycles and, in addition to other topics, they will discuss the successes you have achieved this yearsince he was crowned champion of Euro 2024 with the Spanish Soccer Team.

He has also accumulated triumphs in his career such as a Champions League, two Spanish Leagues, a Nations League and a Spanish Super Cup. Starting his career at Celta de Vigo, in recent years Joselu triumphed as a Real Madrid player but, currently, the striker is part of Al-Gharafa SC of the Qatar League.









Although it seems that everything has smiled on the 34-year-old player professionally, part of his personal life has also been marked by some very hard moments for him and his family, whom he relies on whenever he can. We tell you a little more about the most private part of Joselu Mato.

Who are Joselu’s wife and brother-in-law?

Despite having been on teams from different parts of the world and Spain, Joselu has long boasted of being a very family-oriented man. Especially since he is united with his wife, Mel Cañizares, Mallorcan with Dutch bloodwith whom he has been for 12 years. In addition to social networks, the model and the soccer player show their love every time they have the opportunity, as Joselu does in many of his statements to the press at important moments.

«I have remembered my wife and my children. In the end, they are the ones who have suffered everything with me throughout my entire career, my wife above all. I think she is the one who has been at the forefront from the first moment, including the difficult moments when I have been abroad, when I have had to return… I have had very complicated moments, beautiful moments too, She has always been by my side and I am especially happy for her. on a night like today,” the player said after winning the Champions League about the woman who is now the mother of his two children.

One of the curious facts about Joselu’s family is that one of his teammates is also his brother-in-law. This is Dani Carvajal, Real Madrid and National Team footballer, who is married to Mel’s twin sister, Daphne. The relationship between the winger and the forward was what made Carvajal meet his wife since last year and with whom he also has a son. Both continue to have a great friendship and the two couples have even been seen enjoying together with their young children.

The tragic story of Joselu’s grandparents

Although it seems that Joselu’s life is idyllic, the truth is that he has also had to go through very hard times in his life. One of the most difficult was in He lost both of his grandparents in a few days.. His grandmother suddenly committed suicide and his grandfather, overcome by the grief of having lost his wife and mother of his children, died just days after saying goodbye to her.

This duel was tragic for Joselu, marking a turning point for him and being a very difficult blow to recover from. At that time, the role of his then-girlfriend Mel was essential for the Galician player born in Stuttgart (Germany).