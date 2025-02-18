One of the most popular modalities among cybercriminals to carry out their attacks is through the WhatsApp messaging app. The authorities have alerted a new campaign that aims at fathers and mothers, since their children are made to ask them to enter money into a bank account.

It is no surprise that cybercounts use WhatsApp to carry out their attacks. The Meta owned platform is the number one messaging app thanks to its more than 2,000 million users, which makes it An ideal place to carry out scams for the number of potential victims it has.

The truth is that this scam has been circulating several years, and from the National Police they have denounced the danger on numerous occasions, but even so, many users continue to fall. And even if it is very simple, the key to the success of the deception lies in the fact that cybercounts are going for the weak point of any father, their children.

As we said, the trick is that the cyber of the intent makes his victim believe that his son is writing to them and that he has had to Change phone number. “Mom, my mobile has broken, this is my new number …” It is one of the phrases used by cybercriminals so that you fall into their deception, although they may vary with which they have blocked the number or similar excuses.

Once they convince the parent that they are their children, they go direct to the scam, which consists of Ask them to transfer to a bank accountsince as with your phone number Your card is blocked, it doesn’t work or they don’t have it by hand.

Like any father is willing to do anything for his son, the attackers persuade parents to give them money, bank data or personal data, According to the scam, and they have no qualms about asking for large amounts of money. There are registered cases of scams of more than 2,900 euros, and that money will never be able to recover again.

How to avoid the scam that affects fathers and mothers in WhatsApp

Part of the success of the scam is because the victims do not know this type of deception, so informing themselves of the threats and patterns used by cybercriminals is crucial to avoid them.

In these cybethafs based on social engineering, The best remedy is distrusteven when your child is apparently, and luckily, you have in your hand the tools to make the checks.

The first thing you will have to do is Write the child number on WhatsAppthat one that works so far and you have saved. In turn, something even more effective and fast is to call it and ask. Another option is to ask who writes you Show that is your child, For example, Ask for a photo or ask something that only your child can know, But you must endure until you prove it, since the worst thing that can happen is that it gets angry about it, this will be better to steal you.