The idea is emerging online that the authors of The Black are working on some sort of spiritual sequel of the particular investigative adventure published by Rockstar Games with a project called “Sowden House“, some traces of which are visible among clues and documents on the internet.
The story dates back to a few days agobut it is gaining some traction these days, with some elements being reconstructed. In particular, the most compelling evidence seems to be the post below by Freyja Garbett, who is apparently recording some music tracks for a project that appears to be a video game.
In fact, the post is explicit in this sense, but the strange thing is that at the moment there is no other specific evidence of the existence of this title, so we still don’t know how to take the information.
Some doubts, but waiting to know more
“From the creators of LA Noire comes Sowden House, a psychological thriller also set in Los Angeles in the 40swhich will make you question your sanity,” the post reads. To which the author adds “a bit like what’s been happening to me since I started writing the music for this project.”
According to some, this mysterious Sowden House could be a new game in development at Video Games Deluxe, the new team of the director of LA Noire, Brendan McNamarabut there has been no announcement about such a title, so let’s take it as just a rumor.
After the closure of Team Bondi, LA Noire was largely abandoned, except for some more recent re-releases and LA Noire: The VR Case Files, the virtual reality version that also gave rise to some Unforgettable videosbut many would like to see a sequel.
In any case, it would not be a direct sequel, and probably not even a project of the same caliber as LA Noire, which at the time could count on the full support of Rockstar Games and Take Two, with their considerable economic and technical power, but it would certainly be interesting to follow.
