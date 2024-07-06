The idea is emerging online that the authors of The Black are working on some sort of spiritual sequel of the particular investigative adventure published by Rockstar Games with a project called “Sowden House“, some traces of which are visible among clues and documents on the internet.

The story dates back to a few days agobut it is gaining some traction these days, with some elements being reconstructed. In particular, the most compelling evidence seems to be the post below by Freyja Garbett, who is apparently recording some music tracks for a project that appears to be a video game.

In fact, the post is explicit in this sense, but the strange thing is that at the moment there is no other specific evidence of the existence of this title, so we still don’t know how to take the information.