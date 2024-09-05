X-Men ’97 has positioned itself as one of Marvel Studios’ best productions in recent years. However, behind the scenes, this series has been embroiled in a series of controversies related to the dismissal of its showrunner, Beau DeMayo. After months of speculation, The producer has shared a series of statements in which he accuses the company of promoting a toxic work environment.

Through his Only Fans account, Beau DeMayo shared a 30-minute video where he talked about his dismissal from Marvel Studios, pointing out that this was the result of a series of internal conflicts, which escalated thanks to the participation of some production members and the way in which the company avoided doing anything about it. Likewise, He said his sexual orientation and racial identity were factors that led to his dismissal.

In his statement, DeMayo said he witnessed and was a victim of a series of discriminatory and abusive attitudes, both in the production of X-men ’97as well as Blade, where he experienced a series of racial comments considered out of place. In addition to this, he has mentioned that the work environment for the post-production and animation teams was unbearable, since workers experience long work days and a constant climate of tension generated by Marvel Studios executives.

This is not all, since Bryan Freedman, DeMayo’s attorney, has filed a lawsuit seeking to invalidate the non-disparagement clause. included in the severance agreement signed by his client. If he wins this case, the showrunner would not face any kind of retaliation for speaking in this way about the company after signing a contract in which this was prohibited.

For their part, Marvel Studios and Disney have remained silent, arguing only that the LGBTQ+ art DeMayo shared during last Pride Month was not one of the reasons that led to his firing. Although there are no official details at the moment, a leak has indicated that The showrunner lost his job due to inappropriate sexual behaviorwhere he sent indecent photos to several of the animators of X-Men ’97.

For now we can only wait for the response from Marvel and Disney, which could reveal more about DeMayo’s firing. In related topics, a movie of X-Men ’97 could be on the way. There is also talk of a similar series focusing on Spider-Man.

Author’s Note:

This is a very complicated situation. Because everyone involved signs confidentiality agreements, not many people are willing to talk about this topic. While I don’t doubt that Marvel Studios and Disney carry out some of what DeMayo says, there is no guarantee that his attitude was not the best.

Via: Variety