Felipe VI and Mrs. Letizia have visited the Bank of Spain on Wednesday to see their portraits, made by the American photographer Annie Leibovitz. The artist, who received the commission of the institution on the occasion of the tenth anniversary of the proclamation of Felipe VI, has accompanied the kings in the presentation of the images.

The portraits of the kings are the jewels of the exhibition ‘The tyranny of Cronos’, inaugurated last November and can be visited from this Wednesday to March 29. The exhibition has a Selection of more than fifty works and that investigates the idea of ​​time and its representation.

The images are the last two additions to the official portraits gallery, a collection in which the different monarchs that have reigned throughout the life of the institution are represented. A tradition that began with Goya, author of the first six portraits, including Carlos III’s, and continues with Annie Leibovitz.

Leibovitz’s proposal constitutes a turning point in this inheritance because it is the first time that the medium used for these portraits is photography, although its essence is fundamentally pictorial, with frames and a composition in diptych that allows analyzing the sequence in two parts . In the first, Felipe VI, who saw the uniform of the captain general of the Army of Earth; And in the second, Doña Letizia, who wears a black tulle dress pleated by Balenciaga and a layer of pink silk.









The portrayed atmosphere, loaded, with a penumbra part, ornate with elements of the classic portrait, and another illuminated by the natural light that bathes the queen from the window of the Gasparini hall of the Royal Palace, certainly evokes an atmosphere nearby to previous portraits , with Allusions to ‘Las Meninas’ and to Velázquez Portraratista de Corte.

The portrait of the previous governor of the Bank of Spain has also been presented to the kings, Pablo Hernández de Cosalso carried out by Annie Leibovitz, which in this case poses with a more relaxed attitude, away from the rigidity and seriousness characteristics of this type of effigies of personalities involved in the management of the bank establishment.

Don Felipe and Mrs. Letizia have been able to visit, accompanied by the Minister of Agriculture, Luis Planasand the current governor of the institution, José Luis Escriváaa selection of watches and works from the Banco de España collection, made by artists of various history and historical moments, who question and transgress the hegemonic conception of time in Western society.

The exhibition, which is curated by Yolanda Romero, conservative of the Bank of Spain, has had to date more than 27,000 visitswhich means that it is the most successful show that the Bank of Spain has organized so far, as they highlight from the Casa del Rey.