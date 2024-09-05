Prehistory | The secret of Stonehenge deepens: The revolutionary discovery did not necessarily revolutionize anything

Prehistory|According to a recent study, the composition of the Orkney stones does not match the composition of the Stonehenge altar stone.

English Stonehenge, a prehistoric stone structure located in Wiltshire, becomes more mysterious week by week in the light of research.

In August a study was publishedaccording to which the large flat stone in the middle of Stonehenge, called the altar stone, does not come from Wales as previously thought, but much further – from a geological area located in Scotland, which is the closest 750 kilometers from Stonehenge.

The researchers thought it was likely that the stone could be from the Orkney Island in the very north of Scotland.

However, an even newer study has now been published, according to which the stone is at least not from Orkney, says The Guardian.

The previous study was published in August In the journal Nature. More recent research has been published Journal of Archaeological Science -in leaf. Three of the nine factors in the new research article are the same as in the previous study.

Earlier the result of the study surprised the researchers, reported the news agency Reuters in August.

“We couldn’t believe it,” said one of the researchers, a doctoral student in geology Anthony Clarke According to Reuters.

If the six-ton ​​stone mullet had been brought from Scotland to its current location in England, it would have had to be transported hundreds of kilometers either through difficult terrain or by sea. The success of such an operation 4,600–2,500 years ago would have meant that the area of ​​present-day Britain had a much more developed and organized society and transport links at that time than has been thought.

The previous research was based on the analyzes of the compositions of the stone types, their places of occurrence and ages, and the knowledge that Orkney had a relatively advanced culture and know-how related to stone structures in the Neolithic Stone Age.

A newer one however, according to research, the altar stone does not seem to originate from Orkney.

The study has compared the composition of the Stonehenge altar stone with samples taken from the Stenness Stones and the Brogdar Circle on the island of Orkney, which are prehistoric stone structures somewhat similar to Stonehenge.

According to the study, the composition of the Orkney stones does not match the composition of the Stonehenge altar stone.

From this, the researchers conclude that the altar stone must have come from somewhere else.