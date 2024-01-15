The very young new French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal is only 34, and therefore a full-blooded millennial. But one swallow does not make a summer: millennials are struggling to put aside the ruling power. Perhaps they are too sweet for the tough world of politics, experts note. “Millennials find it difficult to open their mouths. While that is also necessary.”
Chris van Mersbergen
