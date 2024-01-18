London (AFP)

Everton compensated for its recent failures by reaching the fourth round of the FA Cup, after defeating Crystal Palace 1-0, in the replay match.

Everton owes its victory to Portuguese midfielder Andre Gomes, who scored the only goal in the 42nd minute, and the first confrontation between the two teams ended in a goalless draw on the fourth of this month.

It is the first victory for Liverpool's second team, after six matches during which it did not taste victory in all competitions (three draws versus three defeats), as its last victory dates back to December 16 at the expense of Burnley 2-0 in the seventeenth stage of the league.

Everton finally breathed a sigh of relief, as it sits in seventeenth place in the league with 17 points.

Norwich City from the second division qualified for the same round, after defeating Preston Rovers from the third division 3-1.

The Norwich hat-trick was scored by Brazilian Gabriel Sara (53), Irishman Adam Idah (59 from a penalty kick), Scottish Kenny McLean (87), and Luke McCornick, the Rovers goal (20).

Nottingham Forest booked their seat with a late victory over third-tier Blackpool 3-2, after two extra halves.

Irishman Andrew Omobamidele scored 16, Brazilian Danilo 46, New Zealander Chris Wood 110 for Nottingham, and Albie Morgan 61 and Scot Kyle Joseph 78 for Blackpool.