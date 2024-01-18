DAt the World Economic Forum in Davos, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warned against further delays in Western aid. “There will be a major crisis for all of Europe,” he told reporters. Ukraine will continue to fight – but without aid, Russia could be in a position to conquer Ukraine. “And once they conquer us, believe me, it will be a war between NATO and Russia,” Zelensky said.

After almost two years of Russian war of aggression, the granting of new billions in aid to Ukraine from the USA, its main supporter, is currently stuck due to a domestic political dispute. The EU has also not been able to approve a planned Ukraine aid program worth 50 billion euros over the next four years due to a Hungarian veto.

Biden meets with congressional representatives

After a meeting between US President Biden and the leaders of both parties in Congress, the question of future US aid for Ukraine remains open – but the White House is optimistic. Biden is encouraged by the progress in the negotiations and is striving for a cross-party agreement, it said in a statement on Wednesday evening (local time). The Republicans have linked the release of further funds for Ukraine to a tightening of asylum policy in the USA.

The White House announced in mid-December that the funds approved so far would be used up by the end of last year. The last time military aid was provided to Ukraine was on December 27th. At the end of October, Biden had already applied to the US Congress for a 105 billion US dollar (a good 94 billion euros) aid package with support for Ukraine and Israel. Of this, more than $61 billion is earmarked for Ukraine, which is being attacked by Russia.







The USA is considered Ukraine's most important ally in the fight against the Russian invasion. Since the war began in February 2022, the United States has provided or pledged more than $44 billion in military aid to Kyiv.

Coalition votes against Taurus delivery to Kiev

Despite differences of opinion in the coalition, the traffic light factions in the Bundestag have almost unanimously opposed the delivery of Taurus cruise missiles to Ukraine. A motion from the CDU/CSU parliamentary group, which expressly calls on the federal government to supply the country attacked by Russia, was rejected by a large majority on Wednesday evening.

MPs from the Greens and FDP are actually pushing for a Taurus delivery to Ukraine in the coalition. However, they justified their voting behavior by saying that the Union's motion was linked to a plenary debate on the annual report of the Armed Forces Commissioner. For example, the FDP defense expert Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann criticized in a written statement that was available to the German Press Agency: “It is downright indecent to have a report by the military commissioner to be discussed today that focuses exclusively on the interests of soldiers the Bundeswehr, to mix with the debate about future support for Ukraine.”







The Taurus is one of the Air Force's most modern missiles and can destroy targets such as a bunker complex, even from great heights and distances. However, at the beginning of October, Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) decided not to deliver this weapon to Ukraine for the time being. The fear behind this was that Russian territory could also be hit due to the range of 500 kilometers. However, there is considerable resistance to the Chancellor's stance among the Greens and FDP.

Russia reports Ukrainian attacks

Russia's Defense Ministry reported a Ukrainian attack on the western Bryansk region in the evening that had been repelled. Two missiles and three drones were intercepted by air defense, it said. According to the authorities, there was no damage or casualties in the region not far from Ukraine.

In addition, according to Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin, a drone attack on the Podolsk district was repelled. According to preliminary information, there were no injuries or damage. Another drone was intercepted in the Leningrad region, according to the Russian Defense Ministry. The Soviet name Leningrad is still used in Russia for the area surrounding St. Petersburg.

What will be important on Thursday

Against the background of the fighting in Ukraine, among other things, a two-day meeting of the NATO Military Committee ends this Thursday in Brussels.