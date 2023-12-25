Dhe number of asylum seekers in Germany and Europe has risen sharply this year. The director of the EU Asylum Agency (EUAA), Nina Gregori, told the newspapers of the Funke media group that the total number of asylum applications in the EU will be “well over one million” in 2023. In October alone, her agency registered around 123,000 applications, the highest monthly number in seven years.

Gregori does not expect the numbers to decline, on the contrary: “The world around us is becoming more and more unstable. The protection needs of refugees will therefore not decrease in 2024 and later, and will in some cases even increase.” 2024 will be a “challenging year”.

As the Funke newspapers report, citing EUAA data, around 937,000 asylum applications were registered in the EU by the end of October. That was an increase of 22 percent compared to the same period last year.

Germany remains the main target in the EU

The Federal Office for Migration and Refugees (Bamf) counted 325,801 asylum applications in Germany by the end of November, as the Funke newspapers also report. This was an increase of 52 percent compared to the first eleven months of the previous year.

Germany remains the main destination for asylum seekers in the EU, according to the EU Asylum Agency. According to the EUAA, Germany accounted for 27 percent of all asylum applications in October. That was more than in France and Italy, where the second and third most asylum applications were made, respectively.

The number of refugees from Ukraine has also continued to increase as a result of the Russian war of aggression. EUAA boss Gregori told the Funke newspapers that at the end of October there were 4.16 million Ukrainians registered in the EU who would enjoy temporary protection here, 320,000 more than in January. As of the end of October, Germany was the leading host country in the EU with around 1.17 million Ukrainian refugees, followed by Poland with 957,000 Ukrainians.