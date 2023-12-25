Home page World

From: Michelle Anskeit

Press Split

Sometimes life just chooses what is supposed to be the most beautiful and contemplative day of the year to really throw a punch at you.

You often know in advance when the holidays are going to be really bad. Either, you celebrate Christmas (alone against your will) and also tips on what you can do in this case, don't help. Or you simply have so much stress at work and in your private life that you can't concentrate on “contemplative” time anyway.

But even if you do everything you can to plan the perfect Christmas Eve, things don't always go smoothly. And that's okay, because you're definitely not alone:

1. Sometimes Christmas isn't even here yet and it's still a disaster. For example, if your tree gives up beforehand:

2. Or if you want to get the tree from the attic and this happens:

3. Sometimes things happen that are not in your control, but in that of two (totally innocent) four-legged friends:

4. Well, sometimes it's a company's fault that delivers you a few rolls of toilet paper instead of your Christmas present:

5. Although toilet paper is almost better than being told by your entire family that you stink:

6. This car owner must have had a pretty crappy Christmas:

7. If your employer really appreciates you:

Definitely one of the stingiest Christmas presents anyone has ever received from work.

8. Maybe the tree just wanted to play with the car carpet:

9. My Christmas would be permanently ruined if I had to pay around 40 euros for this plate:

10. The only thing worse was this guy who got stranded at the airport on Christmas:

11. Christmas tree tired, Christmas tree sleeping:

12. What even happened here? And what do we eat now?

13. I think we stop here:

Would you like more articles about Christmas? Here you are:

The best of BuzzFeed Germany is now also available on WhatsApp. Here you can subscribe to our channel.