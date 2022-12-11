The director of the Maeen Center for Supportive Technology for People of Determination, Fatima Al-Balushi, said that the Ministry of Community Development has established an “information bank” that includes an educational stock, on which specialists rely during the implementation of treatment and rehabilitation programs for people of determination.

The bank includes guiding videos and pictures, and scientific and training materials, which were collected by specialists and therapists, and classified to be an approved and comprehensive reference for successful and unique experiences in the rehabilitation of people of determination.

Al-Balushi confirmed to «Emirates Today» that the information bank contains 985 subjects included in the approved study plan in eight centers for the education and rehabilitation of people of determination affiliated with the Ministry.

And she stated that the bank is continuously fed with information that is subject to review and classification after it is pumped by teachers and specialists throughout the academic year, noting that the materials included in it fall into 10 main areas, including the sensory field, the motor field, arithmetic, pronunciation, occupational therapy, and physical therapy, vocational rehabilitation, and the field of independence.

The number of beneficiaries of Maeen Center for Assistive Technology for People of Determination is currently 1,100, including students, parents and specialists.

Al-Balushi stressed that the data bank is an essential tool in supporting treatment plans, and it is also a center for meeting ideas and experiences that teachers and specialists go through in their rehabilitation trips for students registered in the Ministry’s centers for people of determination.

She pointed out that a specific center includes a group of specialized devices in the field of rehabilitation and treatment, which teachers use to motivate and develop the skills of people of determination, including music learning devices that contribute to building skills at an early age, such as learning action and reaction, and learning sequence and directions.

And she added, “Music learning devices are also used in neurological and occupational therapy sessions by stimulating functional abilities, as they help the student to learn, adapt, and use the body parts. It also contributes to the development of physical and fine motor skills, by engaging in exercises that stimulate brain functions, with the aim of accelerating the rehabilitation process.”

The communication devices in the center include an image and sound projector, which helps non-speaking people of determination to speak through recitation. There are also devices that consist of keys with their accessories, which are used in the rehabilitation of severe physical disabilities, as they help them to perform some difficult tasks for them, such as operating the devices that they need in their daily and educational lives.

She explained that the center contributes to the production of many materials that are stored in the data bank, as it provides a number of educational programs for people of determination, containing activities that assist in decision-making, or help in creating and editing personal educational materials that are used in the classroom.

A Maeen Center for Assistive Technology for People of Determination provides a living model for a qualified and stimulating environment, with its innovative solutions for parents and teachers specialized in training and qualifying people of determination, by harnessing technical tools and devices in organizing their daily lives and developing their sensory and motor skills, in a way that ensures the use of their potential in learning and work. .

The UAE is pursuing a deliberate strategy in the field of protecting the rights of people of determination, which included launching the national policy to empower people of determination, with the aim of empowering them and ensuring their access to their right to education and work, through active participation and the provision of equal opportunities in an inclusive society that guarantees a decent life for them and their families.