Britain | Four children fell into an icy lake – taken to hospital in critical condition

The local rescue service lifted the children who fell into the frozen water from the lake. The search on the lake continued late in the evening.

Four child was taken to hospital in Birmingham in a critical condition on Sunday after they fell into an icy lake.

the BBC according to the children fell into the lake at Babbs Mill Park in Kingshurst on Sunday afternoon. An ambulance was called to the scene at around 14:30 local time.

The chief of the West Midlands rescue service who was involved in the rescue operation Cameron McVittie tells the BBC that all four children’s hearts had stopped when they were pulled from the water. They were in critical condition when they were transported to two area hospitals for intensive care.

The fire marshal according to the search has been continued by the lake, because according to initial information given to the rescue service, a total of six people would have fallen into the lake.

According to the local fire marshal, the conditions on the lake are such that survivors will probably never be found again. The temperature in Kingshurst is around plus one degree, but will drop to freezing during the night.

“According to a special medical assessment at the scene – taking into account the temperature of the water and the age of the people in the water and the time they have been there – this is no longer a search and rescue operation,” Fire Chief Richard Stanton commented according to the BBC.

According to the local police, the lake area will remain under police control throughout the evening and night. However, the police will not comment on whether they are still looking for people in the water.

According to the police department, one officer suffered mild symptoms of hypothermia during the rescue operation, but is currently recovering.