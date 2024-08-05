The obvious connection, according to some, is in the name itself: White Sands is in fact a park located in the New Mexico which is exactly where Black Mesa is located in the Half-Life series story.

To tell the truth, there are no real clues about it: recently, the actress’s website and Voice actress Natasha Chandel reported, among the works in progress, a mysterious “Project White Sands (video game)” for Valve, without however leaking further details, but that was enough.

Rumours immediately arise again about Half Life 3 with details emerging about a new project in development at Valve which appears to be indicated as Project White Sands and that fans are insistently connecting with the third chapter of the famous series.

Half-Life 3 hype starts again right away

This logical connection has been enough to spark theories and rumors, all centered on the fact that this Project White Sands is probably a code name for Half-Life 3, or at least a game centered on the franchise in question, as previously happened with Half-Life: Alyx.

The issue has also been explored by Kyle McVicker, a character who has made the construction of theories about Valve a sort of mission, who has also included this Project White Sands in the general framework of the clues which lead to Half-Life 3.

Of course, this is all speculation, but McVicker peppers it all with datamining elements to give further substance to the issue, painting a fresco of more or less plausible rumors that, in an instant, have relaunched the hype for a new chapter in Valve’s main series.

According to the person in question, the new game in development would not be a VR title but a traditional single-player, starring “a character inside an HEV suit”, which seems to tighten the circle considerably.

In any case, for now we have more solid indications that Valve is working on the multiplayer shooter Deadlock, but considering that it recently emerged that a large part of the company’s staff is still busy with video game development, it makes you think that there could be something on the Half-Life 3 front as well.